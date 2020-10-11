L’omaggio di Federer: “Nadal mio più grande rivale, se lo merita”

Di
Luigi Ansaloni
-

“E’ un onore per me congratularmi con Nadal per la sua 20esima vittoria. E’ sempre stato mio amico ed è il mio più grande rivale. Ho sempre avuto il massimo rispetto per lui, per il grande campione che è e come persona. Ben fatto, Rafa!”. Tramite i social a congratularsi per la ventesima vittoria slam è stato proprio colui il quale Nadal, con la sua vittoria oggi a Parigi, ha raggiunto, dopo una rincorsa durata 15 anni ed iniziata proprio a Parigi nel 2015: Roger Federer.

SULLO STESSO TEMADELLO STESSO AUTORE