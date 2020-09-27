Roland Garros, day-1: i risultati del tabellone femminile

[1] S. Halep b. S. Sorribes Tormo 6-4 6-0

J. Teichmann vs I. C. Begu

[24] D. Yastremska vs [PR] D. Gavrilova

A. Kalinskaya vs [WC] E. Bouchard

[9] J. Konta vs C. Gauff

C. Giorgi vs [Q] M. Trevisan

[Q] K. Rakhimova b. S. Rogers 6-2 6-3

[20] M. Sakkari b. A. Tomljanovic 6-0 7-5

[LL] A. Sharma b. A. Blinkova 6-3 2-6 7-5

[27] E. Alexandrova b. M. Inglis 6-3 6-3

[17] A. Kontaveit vs C. Garcia

A. Sasnovich vs A. L. Friedsam

M. Bouzkova vs K. Kanepi

[16] E. Mertens b. M. Gasparyan 6-2 6-3

[10] V. Azarenka b. D. Kovinic 6-1 6-2

A. K. Schmiedlova vs V. Williams

G. Minnen vs [Q] N. Podoroska

K. Flipkens vs [23] Y. Putintseva

[32] B. Strycova vs [Q] V. Lepchenko

N. Stojanovic vs B. Krejcikova