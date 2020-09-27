[1] S. Halep b. S. Sorribes Tormo 6-4 6-0
J. Teichmann vs I. C. Begu
[24] D. Yastremska vs [PR] D. Gavrilova
A. Kalinskaya vs [WC] E. Bouchard
[9] J. Konta vs C. Gauff
C. Giorgi vs [Q] M. Trevisan
[Q] K. Rakhimova b. S. Rogers 6-2 6-3
[20] M. Sakkari b. A. Tomljanovic 6-0 7-5
[LL] A. Sharma b. A. Blinkova 6-3 2-6 7-5
[27] E. Alexandrova b. M. Inglis 6-3 6-3
[17] A. Kontaveit vs C. Garcia
A. Sasnovich vs A. L. Friedsam
M. Bouzkova vs K. Kanepi
[16] E. Mertens b. M. Gasparyan 6-2 6-3
[10] V. Azarenka b. D. Kovinic 6-1 6-2
A. K. Schmiedlova vs V. Williams
G. Minnen vs [Q] N. Podoroska
K. Flipkens vs [23] Y. Putintseva
[32] B. Strycova vs [Q] V. Lepchenko
N. Stojanovic vs B. Krejcikova
Roland Garros, day-1: i risultati del tabellone femminile
[1] S. Halep b. S. Sorribes Tormo 6-4 6-0