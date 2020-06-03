Da Federer a Nadal, anche il mondo del tennis partecipa al #Blackouttuesday

Nella giornata del 2 giugno, mentre in Italia si festeggiavano la Repubblica e il tricolore, in tutto il web imperversavano post e tweet con un riquadro completamente nero, accompagnato da alcuni hashtag: #blacklivesmetter e #blackouttuesday i più condivisi.

È proprio quest’ultimo a dare il nome alla giornata di manifestazioni e cortei andati in scena martedì negli USA, al culmine delle proteste che si sono sollevate in tutto il mondo dopo la morte di George Floyd. Così sul web, parallelamente a queste manifestazioni, è dilagata sul web l’iniziativa di supporto che ha raccolto l’adesione di tante personalità del mondo del cinema, della tv, della politica, dello sport e anche del tennis, da Roger Federer a Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, Serena Williams e molti altri.

Roger Federer

❤️

❤️

Novak Djokovic

Black Lives Matter. #BlackoutTuesday

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) on

Dominic Thiem

✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼 #blackouttuesday

A post shared by Dominic Thiem (@domithiem) on

Maria Sharapova

Listening and learning. Black Lives Matter

A post shared by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova) on

Grigor Dimitrov

#blackouttuesday

A post shared by Grigor Dimitrov (@grigordimitrov) on

Caroline Wozniacki

BLACK LIVES MATTER! #blackouttuesday

A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on

Kei Nishikori

#blackouttuesday

A post shared by Kei Nishikori (@keinishikori) on

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Black lives matter #blackouttuesday✊🏾

A post shared by Jo-Wilfried TSONGA (@tsongaofficiel) on

Gael Monfils

#blackouttuesday

A post shared by Gael Monfils (@iamgaelmonfils) on

Alexander Zverev

#blackouttuesday 🖤

A post shared by Alexander Zverev (@alexzverev123) on

Ajla Tomljanovic

#BlackOutTuesday 🙏🏽🖤

A post shared by 🌖 (@ajlatom) on

Jelena Ostapenko

#blackouttuesday

A post shared by Jelena Ostapenko (@jelena.ostapenko) on

Sara Errani

Black lives matter 🖤 #blackouttuesday

A post shared by Sara (@saraerrani87) on

Roberta Vinci

#blackouttuesday

A post shared by Roberta Vinci (@robertavinci1) on

Lucas Pouille

BLACK LIVES MATTER #blackouttuesday ❤️

A post shared by Lucas Pouille (@lucaspouille) on

Madison Keys

#blackouttuesday

A post shared by Madison Keys (@madisonkeys) on

Denis Shapovalov

#blackouttuesday

A post shared by Denis Shapovalov (@denis.shapovalov) on

 

