Da Federer a Nadal, anche il mondo del tennis partecipa al #Blackouttuesday

Nella giornata del 2 giugno, mentre in Italia si festeggiavano la Repubblica e il tricolore, in tutto il web imperversavano post e tweet con un riquadro completamente nero, accompagnato da alcuni hashtag: #blacklivesmetter e #blackouttuesday i più condivisi.
È proprio quest’ultimo a dare il nome alla giornata di manifestazioni e cortei andati in scena martedì negli USA, al culmine delle proteste che si sono sollevate in tutto il mondo dopo la morte di George Floyd. Così sul web, parallelamente a queste manifestazioni, è dilagata sul web l’iniziativa di supporto che ha raccolto l’adesione di tante personalità del mondo del cinema, della tv, della politica, dello sport e anche del tennis, da Roger Federer a Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, Serena Williams e molti altri.
✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/jRFGV1LhKn
— Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) June 2, 2020
Blackout Tuesday is in support of Black Lives Matter. If you plan to post, please do not use the BLM hashtag because it prevents protesters from getting or sharing vital information. Also, if you post please do so with the intent to make learning and listening and education a commitment. Visit @theshowmustbepaused to learn more.