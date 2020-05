Fognini torna in campo con Flavia: “Oggi è un giorno speciale”

View this post on Instagram

In these troubling times you realise just how much something means to you when it's taken away….for me, that is Tennis. Today is a special day. Being back on the court after two months has been something amazing. And I’m blessed to share this moment with the person I love. This is my country, my city, my court, my sea. Something very normal but special. The road to normality is still very long but I will always remember the feeling of this day. Sending all my emotions and love to all of you. Let’s keep fighting together! #love ❤️