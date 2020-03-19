I tennisti ai tempi del Coronavirus

C’è chi lancia messaggi di speranza, chi una riflessione sul momento difficile, chi si mostra responsabilmente a casa, pur non abitando in zone non in quarantena, e chi invece approfitta per allenarsi in questo periodo di pausa forzata dal tennis giocato. Vediamo come i tennisti, in giro per il mondo, stanno affrontando questa emergenza sanitaria a causa della pandemia da Coronavirus.
Sappiamo già che Serena Williams ha annunciato un auto isolamento di sei settimane, mentre Bernard Tomic ha accusato sintomi compatibili con il contagio da virus sebbene la positività è ancora da verificare (l’australiano è infatti in attesa dei risultati del tampone).
Ecco una carrellata dai social del mondo del tennis ai tempi del Coronavirus.
Hola a todos. Estoy bien, en casa, haciendo ejercicio físico y siguiendo las órdenes y recomendaciones de las autoridades.
Espero que todos estéis bien y en casa. #yomequedoencasa#iorestoacasa #andràtuttobene#jerestechezmoi#IStayAtHome https://t.co/HuhgKk2iDl
— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) March 17, 2020
#COVID19 Personal Statement pic.twitter.com/8YX0NOPlIf
— Stefanos Tsitsipas (@StefTsitsipas) March 18, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Stejně jako většina z vás musím dál pracovat. Moje kancelář – fitko – je zavřená. Home office si vzít nemůžu. Nezbývá mi než pracovat venku. V parku. Musím se ve svém věku udržovat, jinak se už nerozhýbu. 🐌Doufám, že tam nepotkám nikoho bez zakrytých úst. Buďte ohleduplní k sobě a okolí. Nestyďte se, noste roušky!! #behatsrouskouneniprdel
View this post on Instagram
I can’t believe what is happening in this world right now. I know a lot of people are a little upset that they can’t watch live sports or go to the concert of their favorite artist but right now there are much more important things to be taken care off. My thoughts and prayers go out to every single individual as well as every community effected by the corona virus. Let’s stay strong and keep pushing thru it together. We will be fine and we will get thru this. A big thank you to everyone in the world trying to fight this horrible virus and get a solution right now and and big thanks to all medical stuff all around the world for helping every single person possible. Love Sascha ❤️❤️
View this post on Instagram
It’s a tough time for all us, but we will eventually see the light at the end of the tunnel. Thank you to all the medical professionals worldwide for doing a tremendous work reacting to this crisis. 🙏🏽👍🏽 My heart goes out to everyone affected.❣️Stay safe and protect each other.✌🏽 . C’est une période difficile pour tous mais nous allons éventuellement voir la lumière au bout du tunnel. Un grand merci à tout le personnel médical dans le monde entier pour le travail colossal que vous faites en vue de mettre fin à cette crise. 🙏🏽👍🏽 Courage à tous ceux affectés.❣️Restons prudents.✌🏽 📸 : @cocodubreuil
View this post on Instagram
Just arrived back home to Russia🇷🇺. Coronavirus pandemic has been announced, all tennis tournaments have been cancelled for six weeks. This situation leaves no one indifferent. The health and lives of people is the most important thing. Stay with your family and loved ones at home whenever possible. I believe that in the nearest future humanity will defeat this virus and the situation will be much better🙏🏻 ⠀ #StayAtHome #CoronaOut Сейчас я вернулся домой в Россию🇷🇺. Объявлена пандемия коронавируса, все теннисные турниры остановлены на шесть недель, ситуация никого не оставляет равнодушным. Здоровье и жизни людей — самое важное. Оставайтесь со своей семьей и близкими при возможности дома. Верю, что в ближайшее время человечество победит этот вирус и ситуация изменится в лучшую сторону🙏🏻
View this post on Instagram
Obviously a lot in our schedule has changed recently. The next six weeks without tennis means what I share with you will be… well, not a lot of tennis. But I want to be mindful of everyone in this time. What do you want to see from me over the next few weeks? Are you here for covid-19 updates or you’re looking for a distraction from what’s going on? Let’s get through this together 🙏🏽
View this post on Instagram
Io sono Arma di Taggia, io sono la Liguria, io sono l’Italia e io sono il mondo. #iosonoArmadiTaggia e amo la terra dove sono nato e cresciuto. #iosonoItalia e amo questa nazione e sono orgoglioso di rappresentarla, amo la forza d’animo delle persone e la capacità di reagire alle difficoltà. Ma io sono anche Barcellona, la città che mi ha adottato a 18 anni, che mi ha fatto innamorare di mia moglie e permesso di costruire una famiglia meravigliosa. Io sono mondo, perché ogni settimana gioco in un paese diverso, e ora più che mai perché siamo tutti uguali e abbiamo voglia di sconfiggere questo maledetto “nemico” che è entrato nelle nostre vite. Tutti insieme, distanti, ma uniti dal senso di responsabilita’ e dalla speranza. Uniti ce la faremo! In questo momento siamo un esempio per il mondo: continuiamo così perché OGNUNO DI NOI può fare qualcosa restando a casa.