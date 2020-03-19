I tennisti ai tempi del Coronavirus

C’è chi lancia messaggi di speranza, chi una riflessione sul momento difficile, chi si mostra responsabilmente a casa, pur non abitando in zone non in quarantena, e chi invece approfitta per allenarsi in questo periodo di pausa forzata dal tennis giocato. Vediamo come i tennisti, in giro per il mondo, stanno affrontando questa emergenza sanitaria a causa della pandemia da Coronavirus.

Sappiamo già che Serena Williams ha annunciato un auto isolamento di sei settimane, mentre Bernard Tomic ha accusato sintomi compatibili con il contagio da virus sebbene la positività è ancora da verificare (l’australiano è infatti in attesa dei risultati del tampone).

Ecco una carrellata dai social del mondo del tennis ai tempi del Coronavirus.

 

I can’t believe what is happening in this world right now. I know a lot of people are a little upset that they can’t watch live sports or go to the concert of their favorite artist but right now there are much more important things to be taken care off. My thoughts and prayers go out to every single individual as well as every community effected by the corona virus. Let’s stay strong and keep pushing thru it together. We will be fine and we will get thru this. A big thank you to everyone in the world trying to fight this horrible virus and get a solution right now and and big thanks to all medical stuff all around the world for helping every single person possible. Love Sascha ❤️❤️

Andrà tutto bene 💡♥️

Just arrived back home to Russia🇷🇺. Coronavirus pandemic has been announced, all tennis tournaments have been cancelled for six weeks. This situation leaves no one indifferent. The health and lives of people is the most important thing. Stay with your family and loved ones at home whenever possible. I believe that in the nearest future humanity will defeat this virus and the situation will be much better🙏🏻 ⠀ #StayAtHome #CoronaOut Сейчас я вернулся домой в Россию🇷🇺. Объявлена пандемия коронавируса, все теннисные турниры остановлены на шесть недель, ситуация никого не оставляет равнодушным. Здоровье и жизни людей — самое важное. Оставайтесь со своей семьей и близкими при возможности дома. Верю, что в ближайшее время человечество победит этот вирус и ситуация изменится в лучшую сторону🙏🏻

🤓

Io sono Arma di Taggia, io sono la Liguria, io sono l’Italia e io sono il mondo. #iosonoArmadiTaggia e amo la terra dove sono nato e cresciuto. #iosonoItalia e amo questa nazione e sono orgoglioso di rappresentarla, amo la forza d’animo delle persone e la capacità di reagire alle difficoltà. Ma io sono anche Barcellona, la città che mi ha adottato a 18 anni, che mi ha fatto innamorare di mia moglie e permesso di costruire una famiglia meravigliosa. Io sono mondo, perché ogni settimana gioco in un paese diverso, e ora più che mai perché siamo tutti uguali e abbiamo voglia di sconfiggere questo maledetto “nemico” che è entrato nelle nostre vite. Tutti insieme, distanti, ma uniti dal senso di responsabilita’ e dalla speranza. Uniti ce la faremo! In questo momento siamo un esempio per il mondo: continuiamo così perché OGNUNO DI NOI può fare qualcosa restando a casa.

💭 ☕️ #homesweethome

Take care of yourself and stay healthy!

