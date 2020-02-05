Tennis Australia, muore a 15 anni la promessa Kent Yamazaki

View this post on Instagram

Hello Members. Many of you will now have heard the terrible news of the passing yesterday of one of our young club members, 15 year old Kent Yamazaki. A rising star in the making, Kent was preparing for an ITF event in Nepal when he fell unconscious, hitting his head on the court. Tragically, he didn't regain consciousness. Kent came to us last year from Mt Lawley Tennis Club to train and play in our State Grade squad. Having represented WA in a number of National events, he was already an integral member of our Men's Division 2 team. Just a couple of weeks ago it was wonderful to see Kent win the U16 APTC Summer Gold tournament on our own courts. Known for his infectious smile, humility and grace, he will be remembered as a true champion on and off the court. Today, we are mourning a tragic loss. As a club and broader tennis community, it's important we look out for and support one another, particularly those who played alongside Kent whether through school, tournaments or league. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tomio and Kimie, and all of Kent's family and friends. He will be sadly missed…. Greg Hutchinson Patron on behalf of Alexander Park Tennis Club