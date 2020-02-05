Tennis Australia, muore a 15 anni la promessa Kent Yamazaki

Un grave lutto colpisce la federazione australiana e tutto il mondo del tennis. Kent Yamazaki, 15enne promessa della West Australia, è tragicamente scomparso mentre si trovava in Nepal per partecipare ad un torneo ITF.
Il giovane si stava allenando in campo quando, per cause ancora da accertare, è improvvisamente caduto battendo la testa, rimanendo privo di coscienza. Disperata la corsa in ospedale, ma il 15enne non si è più svegliato e poco dopo il suo cuore ha cessato di battere.
“La WA Tennis Community è in lutto dopo aver appreso della tragica scomparsa del quindicenne Kent Yamazaki”, si legge in una nota ufficiale. “Kent si stava preparando per un evento ITF in Nepal, quando ha perso conoscenza battendo la testa in campo. Purtroppo non ha ripreso conoscenza”. “Kent era noto per il suo sorriso contagioso e il suo genuino amore per il gioco. Era un vero gentiluomo dentro e fuori dal campo, e la sua passione e l’incredibile etica del lavoro lo hanno visto salire di livello e raggiungere grandi vette nella sua carriera nel tennis, rappresentando la WA con orgoglio in molti eventi nazionali”.
“Kent è sempre stato il primo giocatore ad esercitarsi e ha incarnato i valori della National Academy di competizione, impegno e rispetto” si legge ancora nella nota. “Era amato tra i suoi coetanei ed era molto rispettato dalla comunità del tennis per il suo duro lavoro, la sua gentilezza e positività. Questa è una tragica perdita e i nostri pensieri e le nostre preghiere vanno a Tomio, Kimie e tutta la famiglia, gli amici e gli allenatori di Kent in questo momento incredibilmente difficile”.
Il giovane tennista sarà ricordato nel weekend con una cerimonia presso l’Alexander Park Tennis Club. Chi vuole potrà partecipare portando anche un ricordo scritto della giovane promessa del tennis prematuramente scomparsa.
View this post on Instagram
Hello Members. Many of you will now have heard the terrible news of the passing yesterday of one of our young club members, 15 year old Kent Yamazaki. A rising star in the making, Kent was preparing for an ITF event in Nepal when he fell unconscious, hitting his head on the court. Tragically, he didn’t regain consciousness. Kent came to us last year from Mt Lawley Tennis Club to train and play in our State Grade squad. Having represented WA in a number of National events, he was already an integral member of our Men’s Division 2 team. Just a couple of weeks ago it was wonderful to see Kent win the U16 APTC Summer Gold tournament on our own courts. Known for his infectious smile, humility and grace, he will be remembered as a true champion on and off the court. Today, we are mourning a tragic loss. As a club and broader tennis community, it’s important we look out for and support one another, particularly those who played alongside Kent whether through school, tournaments or league. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tomio and Kimie, and all of Kent’s family and friends. He will be sadly missed…. Greg Hutchinson Patron on behalf of Alexander Park Tennis Club . . . #tenniswesternaustralia #tenniswest #alexanderparktennisclub #aptc #tennis #perthlife #tenniswest #perthtennis #perthtennisclubs #tennisaustralia #perthsportslife #thetennisproacademy #mountlawley #northperthlocal #mytennisclub #northperthcafe @tenniswest_leagues_tournaments @tennis_wa