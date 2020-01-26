La morte di Kobe Bryant scuote il tennis: tanti messaggi per ricordare la leggenda della NBA

Di
Redazione
-

View this post on Instagram

Rip. Kobe 💔

A post shared by Roberta Vinci (@robertavinci1) on

View this post on Instagram

Mamba forever 💚💛

A post shared by Fabio Fognini (@fabiofogna) on

View this post on Instagram

Non ci sono parole !!!💔😢

A post shared by Flavia Pennetta (@flaviapennetta82) on

 

SULLO STESSO TEMADELLO STESSO AUTORE