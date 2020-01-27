La morte di Kobe Bryant scuote il tennis: Djokovic si rivolge in italiano “ti voglio bene”

All of us at the Australian Open send our condolences to the family and friends of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, and everyone touched by today’s tragedy. RIP.
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2020
When Kobe Bryant visited the US Open last year, the locker room took on the feel of a school being visited by the local sports star. Childlike wonder. This will hit some hard.
Daughter Gianna is the one that gets me. 13. https://t.co/lz3IIGrw2B
— David Law (@DavidLawTennis) January 26, 2020
View this post on Instagram
My heart truly mourns over the news today. Kobe was a great mentor and friend. There are not enough words to express my deepest sympathies to the Bryants and every family suffering from this tragedy. May God bless you and your Gianna. Thank you for being there for me and inspiring the entire world. Thank you for showing all of us athletes how to compete and respect sport. Thank you for the greatest legacy you leave behind with us. I’ll never forget your smile spreading positive energy everywhere you went. You and your daughter will live forever ♾ in our hearts ❤️. RIP amico mio. Ti voglio bene.
One of the greatest sportsmen of our lifetime. RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/29R7IjexUj
— Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) January 26, 2020
Life can be so cruel. Tough to take in this terrible tragedy.
RIP Kobe. Sending my sincere condolences to the Bryant family 💔
— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) January 26, 2020
Kobe and Gigi💔 This is incredibly difficult to process. I will never forget your generosity, and the time you set aside in some of my most difficult moments. I am forever grateful. My heart is with you and your beautiful family. pic.twitter.com/rnGI8o1p5L
— Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) January 26, 2020
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #Mamba https://t.co/ldxEVUhDef
— Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) January 26, 2020
This is such a tragedy. So devastating. This can’t be real life… RIP 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/fLYbAbXUYg
— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) January 26, 2020
I can’t believe it… 💔
— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) January 26, 2020
🙏🏻 💔 pic.twitter.com/0lAYbR7TYU
— victoria azarenka (@vika7) January 26, 2020
I truly can’t believe this. My heart is so heavy. Rest In Peace Kobe. What an unimaginable loss. All of my prayers to your loved ones. ♥️🙏🏾😭
— Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) January 26, 2020
💔🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/4kSNUYrNv5
— Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) January 26, 2020
Vive la vida al máximo.
Live life to the fullest.
RIP #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/BV7zuevsaz
— Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) January 26, 2020
Praying for the Bryant family 💔
— Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) January 26, 2020
— Paula Badosa (@paulabadosa15) January 26, 2020
RIP 🐐. The definition of intensity 🖤🙏🏾 #RIPKobeBryant #24 #8 pic.twitter.com/USdHMWM4D1
— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) January 26, 2020
[*] pic.twitter.com/LGORsMdF2E
— Aga Radwanska (@ARadwanska) January 26, 2020
I truly can’t believe this… A hero to so many, including me. Kobe was the ultimate image of discipline, work ethic and greatness 😭🐐 pic.twitter.com/cgK4oG2XEk
— Vicky Duval (@vicky_duval95) January 26, 2020
Words can’t describe this tragedy😢 I can’t believe… #KobeBryant
— Urszula Radwanska (@radwanskaUla) January 26, 2020
I can’t believe this 😢😢 RIP 💔💔💔 https://t.co/TxHbIGxeqG
— Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) January 26, 2020
— Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) January 26, 2020
Tragic. I’m totally speechless. https://t.co/6W2rLUJirs
— Sabine Lisicki (@sabinelisicki) January 26, 2020
Kobe – you were a true inspiration to me as an athlete. I always admired your professionalism, drive and dedication. Our thoughts are with your loved ones. RIP. 💔 pic.twitter.com/q9HLczKKo8
— Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) January 26, 2020
I feel sick. One of my favorite athletes of all time. True warrior mamba will live on forever RIP
— Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) January 26, 2020
just cancel it https://t.co/1dpjg8OAx8
— Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) January 26, 2020
View this post on Instagram
A true legend of world sport. We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and others on board. On behalf of everyone at the ATP Tour, our thoughts and condolences are with the affected family and friends at this extremely difficult time.
Das Leben kann so plötzlich vorbei sein…also was regen wir uns so oft über “Nichtigkeiten “ auf…RIP Kobe Bryant #legend💔
— Barbara Rittner (@BarbaraRittner) January 26, 2020
A true icon ,, a legend lost too soon ,, thank you for what you’ve done for the entire sports world ,, a great athlete but also a great person ,,, life can be so brutally tragic, Rest In Peace 💔🙏🏽 https://t.co/cYhMJgr9xE
— Paul Annacone (@paul_annacone) January 26, 2020
I’ve just learned that Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who loved basketball just as much as her dad did, has also passed away today. My heart is with the Bryant family. pic.twitter.com/TTjrGY2lyE
— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant's legacy as a great athlete and champion will long be remembered, as will his dedication and commitment to using sport as a means for young people to realize their dreams. pic.twitter.com/n0B99WETjU
— USTA (@usta) January 26, 2020