Australian Open, day-4: i risultati del tabellone femminile

[6] B. Bencic b. A. Ostapenko 7-5 7-5

[28] A. Kontaveit b. S. Sorribes Tormo 6-2 4-6 6-1

[19] D. Vekic b. A. Cornet 6-4 6-4

I. Swiatek b. C. Suarez Navarro 6-3 7-5

[16] E. Mertens b. H. Watson 6-3 6-0

[PR] C. Bellis b. [20] K. Muchova 6-4 6-4

[26] D. Collins vs Y. Putintseva

[Q] H. Dart vs [4] S. Halep

[5] E. Svitolina vs L. Davis

G. Muguruza b. A. Tomljanovic 6-3 3-6 6-3

Z. Diyas b. A. Blinkova 4-6 6-3 6-4

[9] K. Bertens b. [WC] A. Rodionova 6-3 7-5

S. Kuznetsova vs C. Giorgi

[17] A. Kerber b. [WC] P. Hon 6-3 6-2

[30] A. Pavlyuchenkova b. T. Townsend 7-5 7-6(3)

[2] Ka. Pliskova b. L. Siegemund 6-3 6-3